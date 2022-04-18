4-month-old puppy being sworn into Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Zeke will be a therapy dog for Littleton Public Schools.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A four-month-old black Labrador Retriever is being sworn into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Zeke, will be the newest therapy dog for Littleton Public Schools. Zeke joins his brother Rex, who is one year old and also a therapy dog for Littleton Public Schools.

The four-month-old puppy and his school resource officer, Deputy Travis Jones, will be assigned to Newton Middle School. The pair will work with students, including those with special needs. Therapy dogs help comfort students in crisis or times of stress, and help those who suffer from anxiety or depression.

“I’m excited to be a part of the SRO Therapy Dog K9 Program," Jones said. "Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to spend significant time with Rex, and I’ve seen the amazing and positive work he does. I look forward to working with Zeke in this same program and building on the foundation Rex has created."

In the next year, Rex will learn basic obedience and then head to an American Kennel Club (AKC) to become a therapy dog.

Jones has been with ACSO for 13 years and has been a school resource officer for two years. He also teaches classes on internet safety, social media, peer pressure, bullying, interpersonal conflict and the dangers of drugs. Zeke will join Deputy Jones in news programs for the school district.

