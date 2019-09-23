JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A seventh bat in Jefferson County has tested positive for rabies, the health department tweeted Monday.

The latest rabid bat was discovered in the foothills of Genesee. One dog was exposed to the bat, the tweet says, but luckily it was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.

A total of seven bats in Jefferson County have tested positive for the neurological disease so far this year, the department said.

Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. People can get the virus from the bite of a rabid animal.

According to public health officials, bats that are active during the day or unable to fly should be considered possibly rabid and reported to animal control.

Jefferson County Public Health offered these tips for preventing/controlling rabies:

Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.

Vaccinate all cats, dogs, ferrets, and valuable livestock.

Do not allow your pets to roam free.

Contact animal control if you find a dead bat or skunk, if you find a bat or skunk behaving strangely or if you or your pet are bitten by any animal.

Wear gloves to clean up your pet after a wild animal encounter.

If bitten or scratched by a pet or wild animal, wash wounds with soap and water and call your doctor.

If you come across a bat, do not touch it, instead, call animal control at 303-271-5070 to have it safely removed.

