Adopt a new pet to 'Clear the Shelters' in Colorado

Animal shelters around the U.S. reduce adoption fees to help find pets a home during the "Clear the Shelters" pet adoption and donation campaign from Aug. 1-31.

COLORADO, USA — If you're thinking about adopting a new furry friend to add to your household, animal shelters around the state are reducing adoption fees in August as part of the "Clear the Shelters" adoption and donation campaign.

The event runs from Aug. 1-31 and teams up NBC/Telemundo television stations, including 9NEWS, with local animal shelters and rescues to help find loving homes for animals and raise critical funds to support their work.

The Denver Animal Shelter is one of the local shelters joining the nationwide event. The shelter announced it will cut its adoption fees in half for all of its animals.

Regular adoption prices at DAS range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Through August, people can expect to pay half that. According to a press release, adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license. A list of the current furry friends available for adoption can be found on the Denver Animal Shelter website.

Since its inception in 2015, "Clear the Shelters" has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. Last year, the campaign led to more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000 nationwide.

To adopt or donate, visit cleartheshelters.com or donate directly to a favorite animal shelter.

How can I adopt a pet through "Clear the Shelters?"

Tune into the 9NEWS broadcast of the "Clear the Shelters" program at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. The program will also air on KTVD at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

Here's a list of all the participating animal shelters in Colorado:

How can I make a donation to a local animal shelter?

To adopt or donate, visit cleartheshelters.com or donate directly to your favorite Colorado animal shelter.

Where can I find more information about "Clear The Shelters"?

You can find more information about participating animal shelters, rescues and local adoption events on ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

To learn more about "Clear The Shelters" and to search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

