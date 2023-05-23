x
Dog rescued by Adams County firefighters adopted

Adams County firefighters rescued the dog after it jumped into the front wheel well of a car.
Credit: Adams County Fire Rescue

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A long-haired chihuahua was rescued twice in one month -- once by firefighters and another time by a new owner. 

On May 13, Adams County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to rescue a dog that jumped into the front wheel well of a car. 

Firefighters said the driver was on Washington Street and stopped after they noticed a small dog in the middle of the road. Firefighters said when the person got out of the car, the dog jumped into the front wheel well, making its way to the front bumper. 

The driver was able to drive to Station 14, which is also located on Washington Street, for help. 

A video shared by the fire department showed firefighters were able to lure the dog out of the bumper safely. 

Credit: Adams County Fire Rescue

The fire department even called the dog a new member of their crew -- for about 10 days.

Sadly, the fire department couldn't keep the dog, but with the help of the Riverdale Animal Shelter, was able to get the dog adopted. 

The fire department posted on Monday that the dog, who is now named Hummus, was looking for a new forever home. They said to visit the animal shelter's website and search "small male dog" and Hummus would pop up. 

A day after the post, the shelter confirmed Hummus was adopted. 

Credit: Adams County Fire Rescue

