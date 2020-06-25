Air Force Academy turns to cadets to name new falcon mascot

Name suggestions submitted so far on Twitter include Athena, Blue, Soar, and Falcon McFalconface.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy has welcomed a new mascot into its ranks and will break with tradition by allowing cadets to name the falcon.

The Gazette reports the service academy’s students will vote on a name for the female gyrfalcon from suggestions submitted via social media.

Academy spokeswoman Maureen Welch says the falcon chick was hatched in May. The academy's previous falcon, Aurora, died in October after serving 23 years as the live mascot.

