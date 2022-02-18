CPW says to leave shed antlers on the ground

Colorado’s deer drop their antlers at different times in the winter.

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has issued a reminder that the collection of shed antlers on all public lands west of Interstate 25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30.

CPW said the closure, which has been place since 2018, is intended to protect wintering animals from unnecessary human disturbance during the late winter months.

Big game and sage grouse species live in a basic survival mode during the winter when food is scarce, according to CPW. If forced to move and burn calories unnecessarily, wildlife can lose vital energy stores that they put on in the summer and fall to help last them until the spring green-up.

Violators of these regulations may face a $137 fine per violation, in addition to separate fines for illegal possession of each shed antler and the five license suspension points that are assessed for each violation.

CPW has seen an increase in the number of people searching for antlers across big-game winter range in Colorado. The seasonal prohibition applies to both commercial and personal collectors.

In addition, apart from the shed collection rules, harassing wildlife remains illegal and CPW officers will cite individuals for violating this regulation, too. Harassing wildlife includes a $137 fine that also carries 10 license suspension points.





"Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause them to burn the energy that is crucial in helping them to make it through the winter," said Lance Carpenter, Senior Wildlife Biologist for CPW’s Northeast Region. "It is hard enough already for them."

Carpenter encourages those participating in all forms of winter recreation that if you see wildlife, give them a wide berth.

"When you are out there in the winter time, you don’t want to disturb the animals," said Carpenter. "You don’t want to go up close to them, get close-up pictures, you don’t want to make them walk away from what they are doing. Go the other way if you can. They are most vulnerable this time of year."

Colorado’s deer drop or cast their antlers at different times in the winter.

"The harder the winter conditions and poorer condition the animal is in, the earlier they will drop," said Andy Holland, Big Game Manager for CPW. "Generally, mature animals will cast antlers earlier."

