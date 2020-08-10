x
Applications open for third annual wildlife rehabilitation grants

In 2018, the program first launched. Since then, 18 grants totaling over $38,000 in funding were provided by CPW.

COLORADO, USA — Applications have opened for approximately $16,000 of wildlife rehabilitation grants, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday.

The grants, of at least $1,000 each, are awarded by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts in Colorado.

Applicants must be wildlife rehabilitators currently licensed by CPW and must use the grant funds for species that are authorized under the applicable rehabilitation license.

The grants can be used to fund activities such as feeding the rehabilitated species, upgrading/repairing facility infrastructure, upgrading/expanding rehabilitation structures, training, covering medical expenses or providing public education.

The grants cannot be used for lobbying, staff salaries, out-of-state travel or non-releasable animal support/housing such as sanctuaries.

