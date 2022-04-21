Meet the newest K-9s on patrol for Arapahoe Sheriff's

The ACSO will now have six K9s trained in apprehension and detecting drug, guns and ammunition on patrol.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office K9 team just grew by four – the sheriff's department announced that the new K9s will works as drug and apprehension dogs in a few weeks after they complete their testing and certification programs.

The four K9s have been training for six months and are a year and a half old.

ACSO said the dogs cost $30,000, but Back the Blue K9 Force, a nonprofit that helps purchase police dogs for law enforcement agencies, paid for three of the dogs. The organization also helped pay for a portion of the K9 training, which costs more than $300,000.

The sheriff's office will have six K9s, five of the dogs are used for dual-purpose operations and one of the dogs is used strictly to detect firearms and explosives.

ACSO invites the community out to the new training field location on E. Broncos Parkway to meet the newest members of the team on Friday, April 22 starting at 5 p.m.

The newest K9s include Voq, Rust, Doc and Bodhi.

Voq is a German Shepherd/ Belgian Malinois mix from Hungary and was trained in apprehension/guns and ammunition detection. He will partner up with Sgt. Brian Starbuck.

Rust is a Belgian Malinois from Poland and was trained in apprehension and narcotics detection – Rust will partner with Deputy Ryan Samador.

Doc is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix from Hungary and was also trained in apprehension and narcotics detection. Doc's handler will be Deputy James Stiltner.

Bodhi is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois from Hungary and trained in apprehension and narcotics detection. Bodhi will be paired with Deputy Matt Howerton.

