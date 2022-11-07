Police find ham on the lam

Officers in Aurora found a "big ol' hog" eating fallen apples off South Eagle Court.

AURORA, Colo. — Police officers in Aurora responded to an odd call Sunday night that they probably won't soon forget. Officers were sent to the 2000-block of South Eagle Court on a report of a pig found wandering in the street.

The pig was gorging itself on fallen apples, Aurora Police posted on Facebook. The four responding officers, of course, had to get pictures with their new pal before putting Porky in the back of one of their patrol SUVs and taking it to the Aurora Animal Shelter.

Police said the pig's owner was identified Monday morning, but the pig was still listed on the animal shelter's lost and found page as of 4 p.m.

The animal shelter said the pig is a blue merle and is around 1 year old.

Here are a few facts about domesticated pigs:

Pigs are smarter than your dog. They're ranked as the fifth most-intelligent animal in the world.

Pigs have a great sense of direction. They can find their way home over large distances.

The largest pig in history weighed more than a ton. The pig was called Big Bill, who stood 5 feet tall at the shoulder and weighed 2,552 lbs., according to Guinness World Records .

