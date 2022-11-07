x
Animals

Police find ham on the lam

Officers in Aurora found a "big ol' hog" eating fallen apples off South Eagle Court.
Credit: Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. — Police officers in Aurora responded to an odd call Sunday night that they probably won't soon forget. Officers were sent to the 2000-block of South Eagle Court on a report of a pig found wandering in the street.

The pig was gorging itself on fallen apples, Aurora Police posted on Facebook. The four responding officers, of course, had to get pictures with their new pal before putting Porky in the back of one of their patrol SUVs and taking it to the Aurora Animal Shelter.

Police said the pig's owner was identified Monday morning, but the pig was still listed on the animal shelter's lost and found page as of 4 p.m.

The animal shelter said the pig is a blue merle and is around 1 year old.

Here are a few facts about domesticated pigs:

