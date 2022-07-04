With avian flu in Colorado, CSU offers guidance on how to protect flocks

CSU offers advice on how to protect chickens, turkey and other fowl from the new bird flu detected in Colorado.

DENVER — With a new avian influenza detected in both wild and domestic birds in Colorado, agricultural experts are offering advice to poultry owners on how to protect their flocks.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in the U.S. in February and has spread in wild birds in 31 states. More than 45 million domestic poultry and birds have been impacted, Colorado State University said in a news release Monday.

The first Colorado case was detected March 24 in wild birds in Sedgwick County. Since then, cases have been reported in wild birds in Denver, Morgan and El Paso counties and in a backyard flock in Pitkin County, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

“Colorado poultry owners should immediately increase their biosecurity protocols to protect their flocks, including limiting exposure of domestic birds to wild birds and other poultry flocks and limiting introduction of new birds into flocks," said Dr. Maggie Baldwin, Colorado state veterinarian, in a news release last month.

> Video above: Denver Zoo moves birds inside to protect them from avian flu.



Baldwin issued an emergency order March 31 suspending all poultry shows for 90 days. As a precaution, the Denver Zoo has moved its birds inside to protect them from the avian flu outbreak.

HPIA infections have a 90% to 100% mortality rate in chickens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Risk to humans is low, the CDC said.

Here's some information for bird owners from CSU and the state agriculture department on HPAI:

Signs of avian influenza in birds

Extreme depression

Difficulty breathing

Decrease in feed or water intake

Swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, wattle and hocks

Decrease in egg production

Sudden unexplained death

How is avian flu transmitted?

Food traffic

Secretions from the bird

Contact with infected droppings

Movement of sick birds

Contaminated clothing and equipment

How to protect flocks from avian flu

Cover coops and runs, and keep birds inside

Wash your hands before entering a coop. Don't handle other people's birds.

Wear dedicated flock clothing and shoes.

Avoid feed stores and other places with poultry.

Avoid parks and other places with waterfowl.

Don't share equipment. Regularly disinfect equipment that comes in contact with poultry.

Don't attract wild birds. Remove wild bird feeders.

Feed birds in the coop. Clean up feed spills and remove standing water.

Monitor your flock for signs of HPAI

How to report HPAI deaths in birds

Report any suspicious disease events in poultry to the State Veterinarian's Office at 303-869-9130.

If you have sick birds or birds that have died from unknown causes, CSU offers help at the Colorado Avian Health Call Line at 970-297-4008.

For dead domestic birds, submit to the CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins for free HPAI testing: 970-297-4008 or 970-297-1281.

If you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within a two-week period or if you see live birds showing signs of disease, contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more tips and resources at its website for its Defend the Flock Program on biosecurity and signs of illness.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture held a webinar on April 6 that is available to watch here.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture map showing dates and locations of HPAI reports in the state:

