Help name the newest police recruit in Avon

The public can vote for a name from those suggested by Avon Elementary School students.

AVON, Colorado — The Avon Police Department (APD) has a new recruit without a name.

The K9 officer is a 4-year-old female Beagle. APD said she joined the department March 23 and is "adjusting to her new roll quite well."

APD is asking for help in choosing a name for its newest recruit.

Name suggestions from students at Avon Elementary School have been whittled down to five finalists:

Dottie

Bagel the Beagle

Nova (Avon backwards/new star)

Avi (short for Avon)

Cubbi (Avon Elementary School mascot)

APD said the winning name will be announced Friday, April 29.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN