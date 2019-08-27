BANNER ELK, N.C. — A "beary" cute sight had drivers braking on a North Carolina mountain road on Monday.
Four baby bears were caught on camera following their mama bear across a road in the Hickory Nut Gap area in Banner Elk, N.C.
Justin Yates pulled out his phone just in time to take a video of the bear family.
The video is just too cute, so of course, we had to share it with you!
