Denver Zoo names baby sloth

After four weeks of voting and 3,000+ votes, a baby sloth now has a name.

DENVER — A baby boy sloth at the Denver Zoo now has a name!

After four weeks of voting and more than 3,000 votes, he will officially be named "Wicket."

Back in February, a contest was held by the Denver Zoo to choose one out of the three names selected by his caretakers (Rain, Wicket, Cappuccino). People could vote for any of the names in exchange for a $5 donation.

The pup was born Jan. 26 and is the third pup born at Denver Zoo to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The first was born in February 2018, and the second in April 2019.

The sloths can be viewed in the Tropical Discovery exhibit.

Video of the new baby sloth also can be found on the Denver Zoo Facebook page.

> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.