Reward being offered for missing cows

Approximately 80 cows were reported stolen from a farm in southeastern Colorado.

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A rancher in southeastern Colorado is asking for help in finding his pregnant cows. Steve McEndree posted on Facebook Thursday morning that around 80 bred cows were taken from his land in Baca County. McEndree said it would have taken two semis to make off with the cows.

The Colorado Cattleman's Association said that a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered through the Operation Livestock Thief program for information that leads to the person or persons that took the cattle.

McEndree said the cows are mostly black colored and predominantly have blue Y-Tex ear tags.

The cows will have one of two brands on their left hip. They will have either the S JM(connected) or the Lazy TC(connected) followed by a quarter circle.

A picture of the brand designs is below:

Anyone with information on the cows or who may have taken them, is asked to call the Baca County Sheriff's Office at 719-523-6677.

According to a USDA report on cattle auction sales in Colorado last week, the average price for bred cows ranged from $960 to more than $2,000 per head.

The Cattleman's Association said the Colorado Brand Board had been notified. Brand Commissioner Chris Whitney has notified surrounding states of the missing cows, the Cattleman's Association said.

