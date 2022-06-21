Arborist helps rescue injured bald eagle from Colorado nest

BERTHOUD, Colo. — An injured bald eagle received an assist from firefighters and a tree service company in northern Colorado on Sunday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Berthoud Fire Protection District (BFPD) teamed to help rescue a bald eagle that had impaled one of its wings on its nest.
Firefighters found the young eagle impaled on the far edge of its large nest in Berthoud Sunday afternoon, said BFPD.
High Line Tree Care of Berthoud assisted in the aerial rescue of the 20-pound eagle, who had a wingspan of almost six feet.
"They gave me a backpack of towels and said 'Just wrap the bird in towels and it won't claw you,'" said arborist Andy Harem. "I said, 'Yeah, you got it. I'll try that.'"
"The other part that was really worrying me was the parents. They flew away when we got to the base of the tree, but they were circling the whole time and kind of swooping in real low and going over it and landing in another tree," said Harem.
BFPD said the enthusiastic bald eagle was rescued from the nest and transferred by CPW to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins for its recovery.
