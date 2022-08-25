Bear, 4 cubs euthanized after breaking into home in Aspen

The homeowner said the bears, including the mom, slunk their way through an ajar window on the ground-level.

ASPEN, Colo. — The euthanization of a sow and her four cubs Sunday outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions.

“I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren here,” said the owner of the Primrose Path home, which is located in the Meadowood subdivision.

(Wednesday’s story erroneously reported the incident occurred in the nearby Five Trees subdivision.)

She said the family felt threatened by the bears but sad about their fate. At least three of the bears entered the home in the early morning hours of Saturday, she said.

“We were all home,” she said. “I had three grandchildren under the age of 5 and my son in law and daughter, and all of them were trembling.”

The homeowner said the bears, including the mom, slunk their way through an ajar window on the ground-level. They demolished the screen but the window was left intact, she said.

