Woman injured in bear attack in New Castle neighborhood

New Castle Police said a bear attacked a person in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood early Wednesday.

NEW CASTLE, Colo. — One bear was shot and another euthanized after an attack on a person in New Castle early Wednesday.

The New Castle Police Department said officers responded to the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood just after 2 a.m. for a report of a bear attack.

Police said that after officers contacted an injured person, they found and shot the bear involved.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers also responded and euthanized another bear, and two others ran up a tree.

CPW said the bear involved in the attack was a sow with three cubs. The two that ran up the tree were removed. It wasn't clear what happened to them after that.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to her arm, according to CPW.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our hearts go out to the citizen that was attacked, as well as the bears involved," New Castle Police wrote on Facebook.

CPW recently warned Coloradans that as fall approaches, bear activity will increase in urban areas as the animals prepare for hibernation. Bears spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.

Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, trash, shrubs or other attractants with strong odors. CPW recommends removing such attractants from outside homes and campsites.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.