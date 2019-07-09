HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Several people in Highland Ranch had a surprise visitor Saturday morning as a bear cub was spotted wandering through yards in the town.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter they had "quite a few reports" of the cub near Bentwood and Thistlebrook Circles in the Southridge neighborhood.

A viewer who lives in the area sent us a picture of the bear.

Brett StClair

Brett StClair said he walked out of his garage around 9:45 this morning and saw it crossing the street. It then hopped a fence and into a neighbors yard.

Someone else posted a video of the bear wandering by their front door, captured on doorbell camera.

The cub's mother is believed to have been recently killed in a car crash, according to Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Clay said the cub should be able to survive on its own this time of year, depending on its condition and weight.

CPW will see how the cub is doing and will then either relocate it somewhere it will be likely to survive on its own or will take it to a rehabilitation center, Clay said.

