COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Two bear cubs were released into the wild Tuesday after wildlife officials had to euthanize their mother for acting erratically near a school in Colorado Springs.

In a tweet Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said their officers found the mother bear to be in severe distress in a neighborhood near the school. Authorities described her as erratic and humanely euthanized her, CPW said.

Her two cubs, each weighing about 60 pounds, were eventually released into the mountains Tuesday, CPW added.

