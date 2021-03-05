CPW warns residents to lock doors after bear enters 8 unlocked cars

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned residents of bear country to always lock their cars so this doesn't happen to them.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The owners of eight vehicles woke up in Estes Park Saturday morning to find that a thief had gotten into their unlocked cars.

The culprit? According to the folks at Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), it was a bear.

The incidents all happened along Fall River Road, CPW said, but this is something that could happen anywhere in bear country.

"Make it a routine to lock ALL your windows and doors for both your vehicle and home," CPW tweeted. "This is for your safety and for the lives of these amazing and resourceful creatures."

>VIDEO ABOVE: Bears are not Colorado's most dangerous animal.

CPW said not all of the vehicles contained food or anything that would attract a bear, but our ursine friends are known to go from car to car to see if they're unlocked on the off chance that there is food inside.

Guess you can't blame a bear for trying.

In @TownofEstesPark, Wildlife Officer Rylands observed 8 vehicles overnight that a bear got into. ALL 8 vehicles were UNLOCKED.



While not all of the vehicles had food or attractants, some bears go from car to car just to see if they’re unlocked, then hope to find food. pic.twitter.com/DzDnmPMQ1o — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

CPW said black bears (which are actually blonde, cinnamon or brown in many cases), are curious, intelligent and very resourceful. They will explore all possible food sources, and they will return to homes, campgrounds, vehicles or communities where they've found food before.

Bears that become aggressive in their pursuit of food must often be put down, CPW said.

"Every time we’re forced to destroy a bear, it’s not just the bear that loses. We all lose a little piece of the wildness that makes Colorado so special," CPW said on their website.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.