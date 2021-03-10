Watch: Bear relocated from Littleton neighborhood

CPW said the bear was first reported on Wednesday, when she was spotted in a tree near South Platte Canyon Road and C-470.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) relocated a bear from a Littleton neighborhood on Saturday night.

CPW said the bear was first reported on Wednesday, when she was spotted in a tree near South Platte Canyon Road and C-470.

Late Saturday night, wildlife officers removed her from a tree in the area of West Coal Mine Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

CPW said the bear is estimated to be between 10 and 15 years old, and weighs about 200 pounds. She is in good health, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers relocated the bear to a more suitable habitat on Sunday morning.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife