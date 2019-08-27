LOVELAND, Colo. — Three Loveland schools were placed on secure perimeter due to a bear sighting, according to a notice sent to parents from the Thompson School District.

The schools affected are:

Truscott Elementary at 211 W. 6th St.

Garfield Elementary at 720 N. Colorado Ave.

Bill Reed Middle School at 370 W. 4th St.

Students and staff members are safe, and the secure perimeter status was used as a precautionary measure, the notice says.

The elementary schools have been released from their school day as scheduled. Bill Reed students also were released on time.

Under "secure perimeter" status, all exterior doors are locked, students who are outside are brought into the building, classes continue inside the building and staff members monitor the situation.

