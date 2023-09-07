Bear spotted in Broomfield, Westminster

Police said it was last seen in the area of Zuni Street and Stellas Meadow Drive Thursday.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are asking Broomfield residents to be on the lookout after a bear was spotted in a residential area Thursday.

The Broomfield Police Department posted on social media just after 5 p.m. Thursday that dispatch had received several calls for a bear that had been spotted in the area of Zuni Street and Stellas Meadow Drive, north of West 144th Avenue. It was also seen in Westminster earlier in the day, police said. The photo below is from that sighting.

The police department said officers are in the area and that they have contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Police recommended bringing pets indoors.

CPW said bears are more visible this time of year because they're out eating as much as they can in preparation for winter. Residents should be "bear aware" and lock up their trash, clean their grills, take down bird feeders and remove pet food and other food sources from outside so that bears will go back to their natural habitat, CPW advised.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call 911 and report it. You can also call Broomfield Police's non-emergency number at 303-438-6400.

