Bear captured in Denver neighborhood

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they received multiple reports of a bear in the University Park area, beginning Thursday evening.

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers have captured a bear found in the University Park area of Denver.

According to CPW, residents of that area started reporting bear sightings Thursday evening. Denver Animal Protection officers looked for it but could not find it, CPW said.

Then, at around 11 a.m. Friday, CPW said, more reports of a bear spotted in the 2400 block of South Jackson Street started coming in.

Wildlife officers responded and did spot the bear in someone's yard, according to CPW, but it hopped a fence and got away before they could tranquilize it.

Calls continued to come in into the evening Friday, CPW said. Just after 7 p.m., officers captured the bear in a yard on South Jackson Street, tranquilized it, and loaded it onto a transport trailer to be returned to the forest.

CPW said anyone who sees a bear should keep their distance and call them. People who live in an area where bears may be lurking should bring their pets inside, secure their trash and remove birdfeeders or anything else that would give a bear a reason to come into their yard.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.