Bear stuck in tree in Loveland captured

Multiple people called CPW after a bear was seen running around central Loveland.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 2-year-old bear was caught in a tree in Loveland on Friday morning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW tweeted out video from the incident showing the bear up a tree near a Safeway on North Wilson Avenue and Highway 34.

Officials said multiple people called to report the bear running around near central Loveland before climbing up the tree.

Once wildlife officials located the bear they were able to tranquilize it so it could be moved out of the area.

The bear, a 2-year-old female, is in good condition and is being released back into the mountains, CPW said.

Wildlife Officers said it is a two-year-old sow (female) and is in good condition. pic.twitter.com/BH0ooZqTig — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 24, 2022

Tips to prevent human/bear conflicts

Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure.

Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup; bring empty cans back inside before dark.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster. These are available online or from your trash hauler.

Clean all garbage cans regularly to keep them odor-free. The scent of ammonia can deter bears.

Take down all bird feeders. Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts - 1,073 conflicts because of them between 2019-21. Birds have naturally available food sources during the spring, summer and fall. Don’t let your bird feeder become a bear feeder.

Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside – never provide food sources for any wildlife.

Install and test your electric fencing to protect your chicken coops, bee hives or even livestock enclosures.

Clean all BBQ grills.

Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked, especially between dusk and dawn.

Don’t leave attractants such as snacks, food wrappers, gum, or even scented hand lotions in your car; and always lock vehicle doors.

Use bear boxes or bear-proof containers for food and scented items when camping.

Don't leave food outside while camping. If bear boxes aren't available, buy your own bear canister or leave all food in the trunk of a locked vehicle as your last resort.

Buy an air horn or bear spray. These tools are good to have whether for your home or if you go hiking and camping. They can help haze bears away.

Review CPW’s Bearproofing Your Home Fact Sheet and conduct a home audit to be sure you are not attracting bears to your property.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear-aware.

