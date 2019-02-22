DENVER — Coral Reefs are some of the most diverse ecosystems on earth.

They can grow to be hundreds of miles long and are home to 25 percent of marine creatures.

The habitat offers protection, not only to the fish that live there, but to the land as well.

Unfortunately hurricanes and changes in ocean temperature have a big impact on this important living animal.

Curator of Fish and Invertebrates at the Denver Aquarium Rob Brynda explains:

Q: How does water temperature affect the earth's coral?

Brynda: If water temperatures get too high, out of the range that corals normally like to survive, they can become what is called "bleached."

Q: What is the temperature range that corals like to survive?

Brynda: Mid 70s to mid 80s are optimal temperatures.

Q: Can warmer ocean temperatures cause coral to die?

Brynda: Due to that really warm temperature stress, the corals in certain areas can actually die after the zooxanthellae leaves their tissues.

Q: What is zooxanthellae?

Brynda: They are tiny plant-like organisms that live in the tissues of corals. They help feed the coral.

Q: What type of coral lives at the Denver Aquarium?

Brynda: The type of coral that we have in this exhibit is mostly found in the Indo-Pacific region. So Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, that sort of area. But there are also coral reefs along the coasts of the U.S. and Florida. And there were definitely some warmer trends the last year, which caused some stress to certain reef areas in the keys.

Q: Warmer ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico usually mean a better chance for more hurricanes near the U.S. coastline. How do hurricanes impact coral reefs?

Brynda: Some species, like the endangered Elk Horn Coral, used to provide a lot of protection to coast lines because of their big, massive structures. So coral would help reduce their big waves. With those corals disappearing, it causes more impact to some of the islands in the Caribbean.

Hurricanes can also be a form of rebirth for some of the coral reef areas. The strong waves from hurricanes can break little fragments off of the corals, which may get deposited in other areas around a reef, and then that grows in colonies too. So while it can cause some damage, it also can cause corals to sprout in new areas. In fact, some reefs may shift over time as ocean temperatures shift.

Q: Do warmer ocean temperatures cause more problems, other than bleaching?

Brynda: It can also cause corals to be more susceptible to the different types of diseases, whether it's different bacteria or other parasites.

Organizations around the globe are working to regrow and plant new coral colonies in areas where coral has disappeared. While we know marine life would be greatly affected, scientists are unclear what all of the effects would be if coral reefs went extinct.

