Local animal shelters see jump in donations thanks to Betty White Challenge

The Foothills Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley raised thousands of dollars Monday, thanks in part to a social media challenge.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Local animal shelters are thanking donors who participated in the Betty White Challenge, which encouraged donations to support animals on Monday, the late actress' 100th birthday.

On Monday afternoon, the Foothills Animal Shelter had raised $10,700 from 362 donors, said Joan Thielen, the shelter's community engagement manager. On a typical day when the shelter isn't in a fundraising campaign, it sees less than $500 in donations, she said.

And the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, which is a recipient of "Word of Thanks" on Next with Kyle Clark, raised an additional $15,000 and counting on Monday. The organization is providing care, and boarding, pet food and supplies for families displaced by the Marshall Fire.

The Betty White Challenge originated on social media after the beloved actress' death on Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

To honor White's devotion to animals, the challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in her name on her birthday.

"We are so overwhelmed with gratitude for all the Good Humans who have donated today in honor of Betty White," Foothills Animal Shelter said on Facebook. "We are positive she would have been so proud of this community on her birthday today."

There is still time to participate in the challenge and help a shelter or animal rescue organization in the Denver metro area or across Colorado.

Here are links to donate to some local animal shelters:

The Humane Society of South Platte Valley said on Facebook that Tito's Handmade Vodka will match donations on Monday up to $1,500 – an effort that had raised almost $1,000 by midafternoon.

Today is the day! Tito's Handmade Vodka is matching up to $1500 of donations made in honor of the beautiful, Betty White! Let's make it count! 💜🐕🐈 Posted by Humane Society of the South Platte Valley on Monday, January 17, 2022

