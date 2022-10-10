Enormous bear found under Durango deck

Bears are looking to bulk up these final weeks before denning for winter.

DURANGO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was able to safely relocate "one of the largest male bears" it has ever seen in Durango.

The bear was reported to CPW after it was found snoozing under a deck in the southwestern Colorado town.

CPW officers estimated the bear to be at least 10 years old and weighing as much as 400 pounds.

CPW said it took a tranquillizer dart and five wildlife officers to lift the bear from under the deck and into a trailer. After being given a health exam, the bear was equipped with a microchip and ear tags.

A reversal drug allowed the bear to quickly come to before it was given a ride more than 60 miles from Durango for relocation. CPW said the bear's new habitat has good food to eat and it is unlikely to encounter hunters this season.

Bears start to look for a good place to den for the winter this time of year. Under the deck of a home in a residential Durango neighborhood is not a suitable den location. pic.twitter.com/W2yYTHN3Dj — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 13, 2022

Bears are looking to bulk up these final weeks before denning for winter. Be sure to pick up fallen fruit, safely secure trash and remove bird feeders. You really don’t want a bear of this size in your yard. pic.twitter.com/8qF6Wjp6m7 — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 13, 2022

CPW asks that Coloradans remove possible bear attractants as reported interactions with people increase.

CPW received 3,614 bear reports between April and October this year, an increase from 3,155 reported over the same period in 2021.

Interactions with bears are becoming more likely as bears enter hyperphagia, which is the period when they are preparing to den for the winter and spend up to 20 hours a day hunting for 20,000+ daily calories.

Residents are advised to follow "Bear Aware" principles to minimize the chance of interactions with bears:

Secure trash cans, dumpsters and compost and clean regularly to eliminate food odor.

Remove bird feeders, and keep pet food inside.

Keep home doors locked and garage doors closed.

Clean and lock your car.

Clean grills after each use and clean up thoroughly after cookouts.

Do not allow fruit from trees to fall on the ground and rot.

Do not allow bears to become comfortable around your home, and if necessary haze them by yelling, throwing things and making loud noises to scare bears off.

