Black bear spotted wandering around small Colorado town

Town officials report several recent sightings of a black bear roaming around Elizabeth, Colorado.

DENVER — A chocolate-colored black bear was spotted roaming around the small town of Elizabeth, Colorado on Wednesday morning, town officials said.

The bear, which is estimated to about 60 pounds, was wandering in the area of Poplar Street and Tabor Street near Bandt Park at about 11 a.m.

Town officials and Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) are working to deter the bear away from the town in an effort to avoid having to tranquilize it.

If spotted, the public is being asked to keep their distance from the bear.

Officials are expected to remain in the area until the situation has been resolved. The Town of Elizabeth said more information will be released once the situation changes or is resolved.

Elizabeth is located about 40 miles southeast of Denver in Elbert County.