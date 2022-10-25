'The species is in trouble': Race is on to save Colorado's tiny alpine toad

Example video title will go here for this video

There might be only 800 adult boreal toads left in the state due to a deadly fungus, according to wildlife officials.

Something to be proud of

It was the culmination of years of work, the end of a process for the zoo that started with a refrigerator in a new building and a few dozen hibernating toads.

"We're just acclimating them, getting them comfortable with their new water source," Ekernas said, pointing to bags, full of tadpoles, scattered around the pond.

They weren't just looking for toads, either. They brought 570 tadpoles to the pond to release them.

The crew didn't end up here by chance. This spot is one of the few places left in the state where the chytrid fungus – the primary killer of boreal toads – has yet to invade.

"To see them surviving out here in this beautiful spot is pretty amazing," Ekernas said.

They used to be so numerous that hoards of them dined on bugs under mountain town streetlamps. Now, though, because of a deadly fungus, CPW biologists think that only 800 adult toads are left in Colorado.

Critically endangered on the state level, boreal toads are Colorado's only alpine toad species. They live between elevations of 8,000 and 12,000 feet. Only three other amphibian species share that habitat.

A colleague passed the boreal toad to Ekernas as a photographer took a barrage of shots. The find was worth celebrating.

"Did you find one?" Ekernas shouted, picking up the pace to inspect the discovery. "Oh, look at him!"

As the team spread apart, an excited cry rang out.

"It's some great toad habitat," said Stefan Ekernas, the zoo's director of Colorado field conservation. "Lots of insects."

High above Pitkin, a couple dozen conservationists and volunteers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Denver Zoo trekked to the banks of a shallow pond. They stepped softly, eyes glued to the ground, on the hunt for a tiny amphibian.

Chapter 2 : Canaries in a coal mine

"I like to focus on species that no one really knows about," said Tom Weaver, Denver Zoo's assistant curator of ectotherms.

In a corner of a small building at the edge of the zoo's campus, he opened a fridge and showed off containers stacked from top to bottom.

"These are all toads in these containers," he said. "They basically sit in a stupor over winter."

That stupor is called brumation – hibernation for amphibians and reptiles. In nature, boreal toads burrow into willow shrubs and holes around their ponds and enter into brumation beneath the snow pack. The zoo has to re-create the wild.

"You have to manipulate their internal clock," Weaver said.

He wakes the toads up in May, feeds them, hits them with hormones and breeds an assurance population to release into the wild. The goal of the project is to keep the wild population stable so the boreal toads survive long enough to develop a resistance to chytrid fungus.

"We see this as a long-term, multiyear effort," Ekernas said. "The species is in trouble. It's not gonna be a two-year solution. It's going to be a 10 year or more solution."

He called the toads a "canary in a coal mine" for alpine wetlands.

"They breathe through their skin, so anything that’s in the water also gets in the animals," he said. "So the first thing we’ll see that’s getting hit if the ecosystem isn’t healthy is we’ll see it in amphibians."

> How conservationists are working to save boreal toads:

Ekernas said that Colorado would lose a symbol of its wetlands if boreal toads get wiped out.