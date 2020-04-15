BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Not too long ago, it was virtually unheard of to spot river otters anywhere in Colorado. Now, they’re being caught on camera at a popular Front Range open space.

According to Boulder County Parks and Open Space, a staff member spotted an otter frolicking in the water at Heil Valley Ranch near Lyons on April 7. This is not unheard of – back in 2017, 9NEWS reported on an otter spotted swimming in the St. Vrain River.

>>> Click the video above to see the April 4 video of an otter courtesy Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

Otter sightings in Boulder County increased from just a couple in 2011 to about two dozen in 2017. So yes: seeing otters is rare, but it’s becoming increasingly common.

In the 19th and most of the 20th century, river otters virtually vanished in Colorado, according to Boulder County’s website. That’s in part because trappers valued their thick fur, and hunted them nearly to extinction.

Currently, most river otters live on the Western Slope – notably in the Dolores River and stretches of the Colorado River.

But, they’ve also made their way to Boulder County, to places like the St. Vrain and even Boulder Creek on rare occasions.

The species is still considered extremely threatened in Colorado. It’s worth mentioning that if you see an otter, keep your distance.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a form for people to share their otter sightings.

