Mountain lion hangs out on retaining wall in Boulder neighborhood

The lion was tranquilized and relocated on Tuesday morning, according to wildlife officials.

BOULDER, Colo. — A young mountain lion that decided to hang out in a high pedestrian area of Boulder was tranquilized and relocated on Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The mountain lion was spotted on a retaining wall in the neighborhood around Adams Circle, according to the Boulder Police Department. That's just east of 28th Street and south of Colorado Avenue.

CPW spokesman Jason Clay said the lion, which was a sub-adult male, was near a residential complex in a high traffic area. A dead raccoon was found next to the wall, so the lion likely did some hunting before he picked out a shady place to rest, Clay said.

Wildlife officers safely tranquilized the lion, and he was on his way to a less populated area in northern Boulder County, Clay said.

The video above shows another encounter near Boulder with a mountain lion in April.

This mountain lion started his Tuesday hanging out on this wall has been safely tranquilized by @boulderosmp and relocated to another area with fewer humans. The neighborhood around Adams Circle is now clear #Boulder #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/j0Ev7XAHgq — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 5, 2021

Mountain lions sometimes make their way down into the metro area. Another one was spotted in August in Aurora, next to Rocky Ridge Park near East Mississippi and South Chambers Road.

Mountain lions have the largest geographic range of any American native mammal other than humans – from western Canada to Argentina, according to CPW. Mountain lions historically inhabited most ecosystems in Colorado, but currently most viable populations are in the foothill and mountainous regions of the state.

An estimated 3,800 to 4,400 independent/mature mountain lions live in Colorado.

