Raccoon caught on video breaking into Boulder home

Boulder Police released body-camera footage of officers assisting a resident with a late-night intruder.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police officers assisted a resident on Thursday with a late-night intruder who broke into her home and helped himself to some spaghetti noodles in a kitchen cabinet.

The break-in by a raccoon was caught on officers' body cameras. The Boulder Police released some of the footage on Friday, along with some details on what happened.

The resident said her first indication of something amiss was when her dog started barking at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Then she heard hissing and noises coming from the kitchen.

"That's when she saw him hanging from the cabinet," Boulder Police said on social media. "He might not have been a burglar, but finding a big raccoon going through her kitchen cabinets was not what she expected to see at 3:30 in the morning!"

The body-camera video shows the scene about an hour later, as officers attempted to remove the furry visitor from a kitchen cabinet, while the raccoon appeared reluctant to give up his perch.

Then all at once, the raccoon came down from the cabinet and presumably took off out an open door.

Boulder Police offered a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and the items that can attract wildlife.

"Free food is usually the culprit, and this chonky boy snuck in through the back door before finding some spaghetti noodles to eat before we helped him along his way," police said. "Thankfully, no one was hurt during this incident, and we're glad we could help this community member."

