COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A buck that wandered onto a frozen pond and then fell into the water was rescued by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CPW officer Cassidy English found the buck deep in the water in the Kissing Camels neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the CPW Southeast Region. She called the fire department for help.

A firefighter put on a dry suit and got into the water to break up the ice so that the buck would have a way out.

Their plan worked and once the firefighter was out of the water, the buck followed the path of open water to the shore and escaped.

