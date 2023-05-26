Semi rollover leaves cattle dead in northern Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol said about 60 yearling cows were on board the truck when it crashed Friday.

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo — About 10 young cows are dead after a rollover crash in northern Colorado on Friday, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

CSP said the crash happened in Jackson County, near Highway 125 and Jackson County Road 6W.

About 60 yearling cows were on board the semi-truck at the time, according to CSP. The roof of the trailer had to be cut open to get them out.

About 10 of the cows were so severely injured that they had to be put down, CSP said.

Investigators suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was not injured, CSP said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

9NEWS also provides traffic updates and alerts through the 9NEWS app.

