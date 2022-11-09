Meet Cherry Creek School District's 1st therapy dog

The black Labrador puppy will be assigned to Cherry Creek schools in unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 9-week-old black Labrador puppy named Riley is the first-ever therapy dog in Cherry Creek School District.

Riley was sworn into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) by Sheriff Tyler Brown during a ceremony Monday morning.

Teamed with School Resource Officer Deputy Adam Nardi, Riley will be assigned to all the Cherry Creek schools in unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial.

CCSD said Riley will work with all types of students, including those with special needs, bringing comfort to students in times of crisis, helping to reduce stress and assisting those who suffer from anxiety or depression.

Riley joins the Sheriff's Office's other school therapy dogs, Rex and Zeke, who work in Littleton Public Schools.

"The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has seen great success with the use of therapy dogs at our neighboring school districts, and we’re excited to expand our program to the students and staff in the Cherry Creek School District," Brown said.

Riley will train in basic obedience over the next year and will then attend an American Kennel Club good citizen and intensive class to become a certified therapy dog, said ACSO.

When he’s a year old, Riley will begin training in scent detection for firearms.

"I’m excited to see the care, love, and smiles Riley is going to bring to all of the staff and students in the Cherry Creek School District," Nardi said. "I think he’s going to be a great tool to help students to change their outlook and mood."

