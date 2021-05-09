x
Keeping Mother's Day wild: How Cheyenne Mountain Zoo breeds and cares for moms and babies

Motherhood is not solely for humans. Each animal has a unique process of pregnancy and raising their young.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. —

At first glance through the thick glass, Eve, a Siamang ape with sleek black fur and gangly arms, simply seemed tbe sitting on the floor of her enclosure, her back against the glass.

>> The video above is about a baby giraffe birth being streamed at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

A closer look revealed an ape half the size of Eve nestled by her side, nuzzling for milk.

“She’s nursing,” Dina Bredahl, senior keeper for Primate World at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Eve, what makes her an exceptional mom, is that she only has one leg and she does everything she needs to do, Bredahl said. Eve's leg was amputated during an emergency surgery after a veterinary team found a life-threatening blood clot in her femoral artery.

