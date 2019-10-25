LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — After responding to several chicken coop fires, the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) is issuing a warning to residents who might be trying to keep their outdoor animals warm this winter.

The agency said on its Facebook page that it's already responded to multiple fires this fall that have originated in chicken coops or separate structures near the home. The post noted that the fires are commonly caused by an issue with a cord rather than a heat source.

Poudre Fire Authority

It made a list of recommendations for people to consider when thinking about the needs of their outdoor animals.

Always use cords rated for exterior use.

Only use extension cords temporarily and not as a permanent wiring setup

Only use extension cords temporarily and not as a permanent wiring setup If you use a heating source, take extra precautions to secure it.

Chickens and other animals can easily bump the heat source, knock it over, or even burn themselves.

Chickens may not even need supplemental heat as long as they have a secure place where they can stay dry and be protected from the wind

Poudre Fire Authority

RELATED: What Denver law says about leaving your animals out in the cold during frigid weather

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS