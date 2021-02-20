Watch this video of a chicken sledding (and loving it)

Teddy Nugget is living her best life.

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — If you haven't watched a chicken go sledding before, today is your lucky day.

Lindsay Marqusee graced Twitter (and the world) with these incredible videos of a chicken named Teddy Nugget enjoying a snowy day in western Massachusetts on a bright yellow sled.

Teddy Nugget used to live on a farm where Marqusee works. Marqusee said that one of her coworkers adopted the chicken.

Teddy Nugget found her love of sledding when she started traveling everywhere with her new brother.

Marqusee said that after each time down the hill, the chicken runs back up and clucks until someone brings her sled, and then she jumps on.

Keep living your best life, Teddy!

