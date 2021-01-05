Durango woman killed in apparent bear attack

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday night near Trimble. She had gone walking with her dogs earlier in the day.

DURANGO, Colo. — A 39-year-old woman who went walking with her dogs on Friday north of Durango was found dead several hours later, the victim of an apparent bear attack, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW officers, along with a dog team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, located a female black bear with two yearlings nearby where the woman's body was found. The bears were euthanized and were taken to the Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy, CPW said.

This was the first fatal bear attack in Colorado since August 2009, according to CPW.

The woman, a Durango resident, was believed to have gone walking with her dogs on Friday, according to information provided to the La Plata County Sheriff's Office by her boyfriend.

The boyfriend said he found the two dogs outside their home about 8:30 p.m., but the woman was missing. He searched for her and found her body about 9:30 p.m. off U.S. 550 near Trimble, which is north of Durango.

CPW officers responded and observed signs of consumption on the body and bear scat and hair at the scene, CPW said.

The La Plata County coroner will do an autopsy next week to determine the official cause of death.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare,” said Cory Chick, CPW Southwest Region manager, in a news release. “This is a tragic event and a sad reminder that bears are wild and potentially dangerous. Out of an abundance of caution, the bears were removed for public safety. We ask the public to report any encounter with an aggressive bear to CPW.”

Chick asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Previous fatal bear attacks in Colorado include:

Aug. 7, 2009: A bear or bears killed and partially ate a 74-year-old woman at her home in Ouray. Two male bears were shot and killed, one of which had human remains in its digestive system. CPW determined the victim illegally fed bears through a fence in her yard.

A bear or bears killed and partially ate a 74-year-old woman at her home in Ouray. Two male bears were shot and killed, one of which had human remains in its digestive system. CPW determined the victim illegally fed bears through a fence in her yard. Aug. 10, 1993: A male bear broke into a camper 20 miles north of Cotopaxi and killed a 24-year-old Buena Vista man. In trying to stop the attack, the victim shot the bear, which was later located and destroyed.

A male bear broke into a camper 20 miles north of Cotopaxi and killed a 24-year-old Buena Vista man. In trying to stop the attack, the victim shot the bear, which was later located and destroyed. July 25, 1971: An older bear attacked a honeymooning couple who were camping in a tent near Grand Lake. The 31-year-old man was pulled from the campsite and killed. The woman was injured. The bear was later found and destroyed.

