CPW warns residents to be 'Bear Aware' as interactions increase

Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives tips to reduce the chance of attracting a bear as reported interactions with people increase.

DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is warning Coloradans to remove possible bear attractants as reported interactions with people increase.

CPW received 3,614 bear reports between April and October this year, an increase from 3,155 reported over the same period in 2021.

Interactions with bears are becoming more likely as bears enter hyperphagia, which is the period when they are preparing to den for the winter and spend up to 20 hours a day hunting for 20,000+ daily calories.

>Video above from September: Conservationists try to meet bears' needs before they come to us.

Residents are advised to follow "Bear Aware" principles to minimize the chance of interactions with bears:

Secure trash cans, dumpsters and compost and clean regularly to eliminate food odor.

Remove bird feeders, and keep pet food inside.

Keep home doors locked and garage doors closed.

Clean and lock your car.

Clean grills after each use and clean up thoroughly after cookouts.

Do not allow fruit from trees to fall on the ground and rot.

Do not allow bears to become comfortable around your home, and if necessary haze them by yelling, throwing things and making loud noises to scare bears off.

If bears become a nuisance, residents can contact CPW to get tips specifically for their situation.

“Bears are biologically driven to pack on calories in preparation for winter and they spend increasing amounts of time looking for the most efficient way to get food,” said Area 8 Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita, whose region includes Eagle and Pitkin counties. “Residents must realize it is their responsibility to secure their trash, remove other food attractants such as bird feeders, and protect backyard livestock with appropriate electric fencing to avoid conflicts that arise from attracting bears to homes."

CPW also provided tips to help campers avoid attracting bears:

Do not keep food in your vehicle. Roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite. Don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent. Wash dishes thoroughly.

And tips for protecting livestock were also offered:

Keep chickens, bees and livestock in a fully covered enclosure, especially at night.

Construct electric fencing when possible.

Don’t store livestock feed outside.

Keep enclosures clean to minimize animal odors.

Hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure as a scent deterrent.

