25 dogs from Kentucky arrive in Denver following record floods

The Kentucky Humane Society needs to clear its shelters to take in lost pets from flooded areas.

DENVER — The Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL) is taking in dogs from communities in Kentucky impacted by severe flooding.

The Colorado shelter will receive 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society shelter Thursday afternoon.

The Kentucky shelter is working to disperse its animals across the United States to make room for more animals arriving from flooded areas.

DDFL said the dogs were up for adoption in Kentucky before the flooding and it anticipates they will be available for adoption in Denver in the next few days. More information will be posted at DDFL's adoption website.

"We will evaluate each of the 25 dogs upon arrival and provide necessary medical and behavior treatment," said DDFL Vice President of Sheltering Katie Parker.

DDFL is accepting donations to support the care of the dogs at DDFL.org. Donations can also be made to support the Kentucky Humane Society at KyHumane.org.

"Adopting is one of the number one ways folks can help us with this situation," Parker said. "It is a lot of work to incorporate 25 new animals in a day, in addition to the animals coming from our own community. We would love to see these beautiful dogs, in addition to those already in our care, go into their new homes as quickly as possible."

