Bull elk illegally shot, killed, left to waste in Colorado mountains

An elk was killed out of season and the majority of the meat from the elk was left to waste.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said a bull elk was killed out of season and left to waste in the mountains of western Colorado.

CPW is offering a reward for information that will help identify who killed the large bull elk and dumped its carcass in Park County on June 26.

The elk was killed out of season, and the majority of the meat from the elk was left to waste, in violation of state hunting regulations, CPW said.

The elk is believed to have been shot sometime between June 24-26 in the area between Como and Hartsel, west of Colorado Springs.

CPW said its officers were alerted to a bull elk carcass which had been dumped alongside Pike National Forest Road 146, just east of the Buffalo subdivision.

The elk had been shot with a high-power rifle and only the meat along the spine, or the backstrap, had been removed. One of the antlers was cut in half and left beside the carcass.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado’s wildlife,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash said. “The parties responsible need to be held accountable.”

CPW said campers in the Tarryall area or residents of the Indian Mountain or Buffalo subdivisions may have information about the crime.

Information can be provided anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.

A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered for tips in this case. Anyone willing to testify about the information they provided which led to the filing of charges would be eligible for a preference point or hunting license.

CPW said poaching harms legitimate sportspersons, wildlife viewers, small business owners and taxpayers. If convicted, a person charged with poaching violations could face heavy fines and suspension of hunting and fishing licenses.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.