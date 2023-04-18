Fire kills reptiles at Colorado gator farm

Multiple reptiles and birds were killed in the fire, according to Sheriff Robert Jackson.

MOSCA, Colo. — Multiple reptiles and birds were killed in fire at a southern Colorado reptile park Tuesday morning.

Alamosa County 911 dispatch received a call around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday about a fully involved fire inside a large building at Colorado Gators Reptile Park, according to Alamosa County Sheriff Robert Jackson.

The Mosca-Hooper Voulnteer Fire Department responded to the park to begin battling the fire. Mutual aid was called in from Center and Alamosa Fire Departments, Sheriff Jackson said.

Colorado Gators Reptile Park is located east of State Highway 17 and Alamosa County Road 109 North between Hooper and Mosca.

The fire was contained to the large building on the park's property, according to Jackson.

There were several alligators who were in an outside enclosure when the fire started, Jackson said. Those alligators were not harmed in the fire. No other injuries have been reported.

"No humans were hurt, but unfortunately most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats perished," the park posted on Facebook. "Three dwarf caiman and several turtles and tortoises were rescued by Mosca-Hooper Fire Dept."

Tragedy has struck Colorado Gators. We reported fire about 4:30 a.m. in the reptile barn. No humans were hurt, but... Posted by Colorado Gator Farm on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

"All of the other alligators and crocodiles outside that building are fine, everything in the fish building the turtles and fish and sharks are fine. We are devastated. But there is positive to focus on," the park said.

"And we have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this. Can't change it we just have to deal with it and go on.

"The damage is extensive and the cleanup will take a while but we will go on. A huge thanks to Mosca-Hooper Fire Department for keeping it from spreading to other structures and saving what you could."

