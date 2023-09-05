Osprey pounded by hailstorm as she protects her eggs

The female osprey was "relentless" in protecting her three eggs through a hailstorm that pounded northern Colorado on Tuesday night.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The female osprey nesting at the Boulder County Fairgrounds was "relentless" in protecting her eggs through the hailstorm that pounded northern Colorado on Tuesday night.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space hosts a camera that livestreams the nest. On Wednesday, Parks & Open Space posted video of the mama bird shielding her three eggs from the pea-sized hail that piled up in the nest all around her.

The good news: Her eggs were fine, and Parks & Wildlife said they hope to see chicks in a few weeks.

Osprey Withstands Hail Storm The female osprey at the Fairgrounds was relentless in protecting her eggs through last night's hail storm. She was pounded by pea-sized hail and never left the nest. The eggs remain intact and we hope to see chicks in a few weeks. Watch live at boco.org/osprey Posted by Boulder County Parks & Open Space on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

This osprey pair began nesting at the Fairgrounds in 2003 and have returned each year. The male and female ospreys returned to the nest for the season on March 28. The female laid three eggs between April 15 and April 21.

Severe thunderstorms with hail moved through northern Colorado on Tuesday night. 9NEWS viewers in Longmont, Firestone, Erie and Berthoud shared photos of golf ball-sized hail that damaged cars.

More severe storms are expected on Wednesday across the Front Range that could include damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes.

