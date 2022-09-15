Colorado zoo announces giraffe pregnancy

The new calf will be the sibling of a giraffe that moved to the Denver Zoo in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is preparing to welcome her second calf, the zoo said Thursday.

> Video above from 2019: Giraffe calf born at the Cheyenne Mountain zoo takes its first steps

The giraffe mom, Bailey, is expected to give birth sometime between Monday and Nov. 19. The zoo said a healthy giraffe gestation can last from 14 to 16 months, and Bailey's last pregnancy was one day short of 15 months long. If she has another 15-month pregnancy, the baby would be born on Oct. 19.

The calf would be the second for Bailey and the seventh for its father, Khalid. It would be the 17th member of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s reticulated giraffe herd.

Bailey moved to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in September 2016. Bailey and Khalid's first calf, BB, was born in September 2020 and moved to the Denver Zoo in July of this year.

On Monday, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will begin a special live stream broadcast from Bailey's overnight stall. Viewers can also watch the labor and birth live on the zoo's website.

Viewers can see Bailey and the rest of the herd during the day on the zoo's two outdoor giraffe cams, which are also available on their website.

The Colorado Springs zoo's giraffe breeding program began in 1954 and has welcomed more than 200 calves since its inception.