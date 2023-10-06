Colorado secures its first wolves for reintroduction

CPW said Friday it has reached a one-year agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire to receive up to 10 wolves.

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said Friday it has found its first source for gray wolves after voters decided in 2020 to reintroduce the species into the wild.

CPW said it reached a one-year agreement Friday with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire to receive up to 10 wolves.

Curt Melcher, director of the Oregon wildlife department, said the wolves will come from the northeast part of the state where they are most abundant and their removal will not impact conservation goals.

"This agreement will help ensure Colorado Parks and Wildlife can meet its statutory mandate to begin releasing wolves in Colorado by December 31, 2023," said CPW Director Jeff Davis.

CPW said capture operations will begin in December, and the Colorado agency will be responsible for all costs associated with capturing and transporting the wolves, including the following:

Contracting helicopter crews and spotter planes to capture wolves.

Testing and treating the wolves for disease at source sites.

Placing collars on wolves and getting physical measurements in the field in Oregon.

Transporting wolves in aluminum crates to Colorado via truck or plane.

Animals with major injuries will not be chosen for reintroduction. That includes wolves with several broken canines, missing eyes, fractured or missing limbs, mange or lice infection. CPW also said it will make an effort to transplant wolves that have not been involved in repeated depredation incidents.

Eric Odell, CPW wolf conservation program manager, said the wolves will be released at "select sites" as soon as possible after they arrive in Colorado to minimize stress on the wolves.

"CPW will aim to capture and reintroduce an equal number of males and females," Odell said. "We anticipate that the majority of animals will be in the 1- to 5-year-old range, which is the age that animals would typically disperse from the pack they were born in.”

"We are deeply grateful for Oregon’s partnership in this endeavor, and we are now one step closer to fulfilling the will of the voters in time,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

