Colorado wolfpack no longer has working collars, causing concern among officials

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers will have to go old school for tracking wolves in northern Colorado.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado's closely watched North Park wolfpack no longer has a working radio collar among its members, causing growing concern among ranchers, some wolf experts and the state wildlife agency.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed to the Coloradoan the remaining working collar among the three fitted on pack members failed May 13. That collar was attached to the breeding adult male of the pack, which last year helped produce the state's fist pups in 80 years.

"Not having a functional collar in the pack makes it very difficult to have up-to-date information on where the pack is,'' the state wildlife agency wrote in an email response to Coloradoan questions.

Rancher Don Gittleson, who has suffered the vast majority of depredations by the wolfpack, said the collars allowed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to tell him where the wolves had been. He said collars also aid wildlife officials in confirming wolf kills on cattle by identifying where wolves were at the time of the kills.

