Meet Smokey, one of the Coors Field cats

Smokey is 10 years old and is beginning to slow down. He's looking for a quiet home with few to no other pets, Animal Rescue of the Rockies said.

AURORA, Colo. — Rockies fans can bring home a living, breathing part of Coors Field history. Sorry, y'all...we're not talking about the Blake Street Bombers – instead we are talking about giving one of the Coors Field cats a loving home.

Smokey, who has also been known as Midnight or Blacky, is available for adoption through Animal Rescue of the Rockies.

The rescue said Smokey is over 10 years old and beginning to slow down. He and his feline friends spent years stalking mice at the ballpark, watching people and ballgames, and finding the sunniest of spots to lie in, the rescue said.

Smokey is now looking for a new home to live out his days. The rescue said Smokey needs to be an indoor cat with few to no other pets in the home. While he does need to remain inside, he would greatly benefit from an outdoor, secure 'catio' so that he can watch the birds and feel the breeze in his fur, the rescue said.

He is FIV+ and is starting to have some health problems, the rescue said. He's been staying at his primary caregivers' home until he gets adopted.

The Animal Rescue of the Rockies had previous success in finding a new home for another Coors Field cat last year. Junior was a nine-month-old feral kitten when he was trapped, socialized and adopted out. Junior, who is now named Chip, lives with his cat brother, Dale.

