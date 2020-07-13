Coyote snatches dog from Erie backyard

The dog's owner received a small scratch from the coyote when she attempted to intervene, police said.

ERIE, Colo. — The Erie Police Department is warning pet owners to be cautious after a coyote snatched a dog from the backyard of a home early Monday.

At about 3:30 a.m., a dog was taken from a yard near the 200 block of Briggs Street in Erie, police said.

As the homeowner attempted to intervene, the coyote scratched her hand, leaving behind a small scrape, according to police.

The coyote has not been seen since. The Erie Police Department’s Animal Control Officer is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Weld County Public Health to locate it.

Although rare, coyotes have been known to injure people, and smaller dogs or cats may be perceived as prey to them.

If a coyote does approach you, haze it by making loud noises, yelling, throwing objects or make yourself look big.

Face the coyote and back away slowly, CPW said, and if you’re attacked, fight back.

Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe from coyotes:

Keep pets in fenced areas or kennels to minimize encounters; many coyotes can scale a six-foot fence.

Keep cats indoors.

Keep pets on leash when walking them in open space areas.

Do not allow pets to run loose in areas where there is coyote activity.

Keep pets vaccinated.

Anyone who encounters a coyote behaving aggressively is asked to contact Erie Police dispatch at 303-441-4444. Callers can ask to speak with an officer, who will forward the details to CPW.

For more info on how to minimize coyote encounters, visit this link.